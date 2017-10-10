Usher Fights to Get Genital Herpes Case Dismissed, Claims Georgia Accuser Knew the Risks of Sex

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Thinks Georgina Chapman Needs to "Be There for Her Husband"

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Puts a Few More Puzzle Pieces in Place

This Is Us

This Is Us Is Making Us Really Worried About Kevin (and Jack)

Usher

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Usher continues to fight back against accusations that he allegedly gave genital herpes to Laura Helm.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Grammy winner's attorney has asked the court to dismiss Laura's $20 million lawsuit in part because the plaintiff assumed her own risk when sleeping with a partner.

"With a one in six chance that any given partner could have genital herpes, plaintiff assumed the risk of contracting an STD each and every time she chose to have unprotected sex with a casual, consensual party," Usher's attorney Steve Sadow stated.

"To be perfectly clear, [Usher] is not asking the court to pass moral or societal judgment on plaintiff," the documents state. "[Usher] is only seeking the correct application of the legal doctrine of assumption of risk as interpreted and construed in Georgia's appellate decisions."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In Laura's verified tape, she alleges to being a participant in two casual, consensual sexual encounters with a celebrity.

According to Usher's attorney, Laura "made the free choice to engage in unprotected sexual activity. In doing so, she failed to exercise ordinary care for her own safety."

Usher has never confirmed that he has an STD or had sex with Laura. And when three accusers came forward in August claiming the "Yeah" singer had sexual relations with them in the past without telling them he had the herpes virus, his legal team denied the allegations.

Usher "general and specifically denies each and every allegation contained in the complaint and the entirety thereof, including each purported cause of action contained therein," his lawyers said in a statement.

TMZ was first to report the legal development.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Usher , Legal , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.