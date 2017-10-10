Chris Hemsworth Says His Kids Were "Wildly Unimpressed" on the Set of Thor: Ragnarok

So not cool! 

Chris Hemsworth may be one of the hottest movie stars in the world but it is going to take a lot more than that to impress his children. "They were wildly unimpressed," Chris shared with E!'s Sibley Scoles when asked how his kids felt about being on the set of Thor: Ragnarok with him.

"They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't,'" Chris joked. He may be Hollywood elite but at home he's just good old dad. Chris also shared his thoughts about Miley Cyrus and his little brother Liam Hemsworth's engagement. How does he really feel about it? 

Watch the rest of his candid interview in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

