Hollywood Is at a Crossroads—Finally—in the Wake of Explosively Damning Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

This is the week that will be remembered as the one when Hollywood took sides. Or, more accurately, was forced to take sides.

It will also be the week when every single man in Hollywood—the word used in this case not for geographical purposes but as a sweeping term encompassing everything that goes into the making of movies and television shows—found out that simply not being Harvey Weinstein wasn't enough.

The curtain has been pulled back on the real behind-the-scenes drama that has been playing out, not just since brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein started Miramax almost 40 years ago, but since forever. Ever since the inception of the motion-picture business, to be sure, if not since the age when it was decided that one side got the pants, while the other had to settle for skirts.

Behind that curtain was, not just the alleged lead in this particular act of the ongoing tragedy, but a host of supporting characters, scrambling to save face as the spotlight beamed right into their eyes.