Jessie James Decker's Daughter Vivianne Proves She's a Mama's Girl in Adorable Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Janet Jackson, Ciara

Ciara and Janet Jackson Have the Most Magical Day at Disneyland With Their Kids

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Ed Speleers

Outlander Season 4 Adds Downton Abbey Veterans in Pivotal Roles

Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman

Harvey Weinstein Addresses Georgina Chapman's Separation: "I Support Her Decision"

It's time for dessert!

In a cute sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker and daughter Vivianne Decker get to work whipping up a batch of cookies. However, the playful 3-year-old can't resist sneaking in a few bites of chocolate chips behind her mama's back.

"Vivianne is very mischievous," Jessie admits. "She messes with me and her daddy and her brother all the time."

But Vivi gets disappointed when her mom wisely won't let her taste the cookie batter. "I don't want you to get salmonella, girl," Jessie tells her. The hilariously toddler responds, "But I like salmonella!"

"No, you don't!" Jessie replies. "Trust me."

Watch

Eric & Jessie's Daughter Vivianne Is Super Mischievous

Later, the mother and daughter start talking about marriage when Jessie reveals she got the mixer as a present from her mom. "It was for me and daddy's wedding when we got married," Jessie explains.

"I'm not married because I'm little," Viv declares. Jessie agrees, "Yeah, it's not time for you to be married."

"If I get older, I can get married," the tot says. "Who are you going to marry?" her mom asks. Vivianne then points to her mom and gives her a big hug!

"You can marry mommy," Jessie tells her. "You can stay with me forever if you want."

See their sweet moment in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.