Ava Phillippe, Kaia Gerber, Christian Combs and Every Celeb Kid Taking the Modeling World By Storm

The list of celeb kids who model just keeps growing...

On Monday, Vanity Fair announced that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava Philippe would be debuting in Paris on November 25 at le Bal des Débutantes. The highly renowned annual affair is set to take place at the Peninsula Paris hotel.

According to VF, Ava will don Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for the special occasion and will be escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh.

But she's not the only celeb offspring who is taking over the catwalk.

From Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp to Michael Jackson's first born Paris Jackson and Daniel Day-Lewis' son Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the children of celebrities are running the runways as of late.

Check out every celeb kid who has hit the runway, clawed across the catwalk or tried their hand at storming the world of fashion...