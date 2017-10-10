Lea Michele Reveals Her Beauty Essentials

Steve Granitz/WireImage
When you're always in front of the camera, you get very comfortable with makeup. That's why we are always intrigued by the beauty products that celebs love. They rely on them heavily.
To our delight, Lea Michele captured her favorite beauty products in a post on Instagram, just before her performance at Elsie Fest. Labelling her photo "Essentials," The Mayor star shared both makeup and hair products that she deems must-haves, including a foundation brush, lipstick and blow dry pins.
Want to know what the former Glee star carries around? Check out her essentials below!
Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Palette in Sunrise Splendor, $15
BEACHWAVER PRO 1.25, $199
Similar: Sephora Hold it together Blow Dry Clips, $10
Similar: Salon Care Metal Double Prong Curl Clips, $7.09
