12 Halloween-Inspired Nail Designs by Celebrity Manicurists

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Lea Michele

Lea Michele Reveals Her Beauty Essentials

ESC: Demi Lovato, Denim

Weird Celeb Denim Trends of 2017: Shin Slits, Lisa Frank Hems & More

ESC: Beyonce

You're Doing It Wrong: Applying Foundation

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

The success of a great Halloween costume is marked by attention to detail. Your nails matter. 

Lucky for us, the best manicurists in the business have created works of art that will complement any costume you choose. Whether you've decided to be Cleopatra or you're planning on throwing on Minnie Mouse ears for trick-or-treaters, there's a nail design for you. Plus, everyone will be starring at your hands as your dip into the candy bowl, so you may want to invest in a manicure.

The runway and Instagram are great places to find inspiration. Case in point: Miss Pop's glitter finger design for the Jeremy Scott show. Based on Gigi Hadid's colorful look, your manicure doesn't have to end at your nail beds. Halloween gives you the perfect excuse to think out of the box and stun with epic nail art.

Photos

Which Disney Character Should You Be for Halloween?

If you don't have time to search for a nail design that works for your costume, don't fret, we've curated a list of amazing designs that are sure to inspire. Check out the best Halloween-inspired nail art and the products you need to pull off the look below! 

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Superhero

You can't save the world with jagged nails. Miss Pop's design is a lifesaver, whether you're Wonder Woman, Spiderman or Super Girl.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

CND

Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Wildfire, $5.95

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Pretty, Pretty Princess

Whether you're the Good Witch of the North or princess, Jennifer Lopez's glam nails, courtesy of Tom Bachik, will set you apart. 

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Linght in the Box

Metal Rivets Jewelry Box, $1.53

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Race Car Driver

Grip the wheel with confidence, after you add this incredible design by Alicia Torello. Good news: Once you take your costume off, these nails would make anyone stop and stare.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Sally Hansen

Salon Effects Nail Polish Strips Check, Please! Limited Edition, $1.25

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Pop Star

What says "pop star" more than Jessie J's long, glitter nails? There's a reason why Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington and Rihanna love Kimmie Kyees.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Essie

Luxeffects Nail Color, $9.99

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Cleopatra

If you're going to be a queen, then you need to give your nails the royal treatment. NY-based nail artist Ayumu Takasawa, who has worked with Madonna, hand painted this golden set. Although it may be challenge for the average nail tech, you're a queen, so they'll certainly have to try.

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Nars

Nail Polish in Milos, $20

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Minnie Mouse

Planning on wearing classic Minnie Mouse ears? Take your costume to the next level with these nails, created by Chelsea King on behalf of Kate Spade.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

DEBORAH LIPPMANN

Lady In Red Shades of Red Nail Polish Set, $36

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Flower Child

Using your flower crown on Halloween? Thanks for Tracylee, we're inspired to put the flowers on our nails and fingers!

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Zoya

Natural Nail Polish, $8.63

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Wicked Witch

Stir your cauldron with a beautiful set of nails. Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid's manicurist, Mar y Sol Inzerillo, designed this beautiful set for Kelly Clarkson, setting the standard for Halloween nails.

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Orly

Color Amp'd Flexible Color Nail Polish, $9.99

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Poison Ivy

You don't have to overcomplicate things. Any plant-based costume would be even more appealing with these matte green nails, created by Karen Gutierrez, who has done Nicole Kidman, Yara Shahidi and Sofia Vergara's nails.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

OPI

Nail Lacquer, Suzi, $10

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

'70s Hippie

This design by Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador, is both brilliant and simplistic. She uses negative space and bold colors to create this dynamic design that isn't too complicated for your usual nail tech.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

SinfulColors

Show Your #PRIDE Nail Polish 8-Piece Collection, $15.99

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Mermaid

Celebrity nail artist Fluery Rose used Poly Gel to create this sparkling sensation. Although the metallic hues within the polka dots make this design unique, you can create a simplified version by painting your nails black, allowing them to dry, then adding dots with a metallic polish.

Article continues below

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Sally Hansen

Salon Chrome, $14.99

ESC: Halloween Nail Designs

Glam Queen

Dressing up as an A-lister? Your faux fur and cat-eye glasses need jeweled nails, like these designs from LA-based nail designers, Colvon Nail Salon.

ESC: Halloween Nail Art Market

Light in the Box

Nail Studs Gold Sliver Champagne, $1.74

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Easy Costume Ideas From Our Favorite Fantasy TV Shows

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.