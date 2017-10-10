Kim Zolciak-Biermann Hires Legal Counsel Over NeNe Leakes' Racism Accusations in Cockroach Controversy

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn't taking NeNe Leakes' accusations against her lightly.
On the heels of a social media battle between the Real Housewives of Atlanta castmembers, the mother of six is not laughing.
If you're in need of a refresher on the drama between these two, last week Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist trash" after the 20-year-old shot a video allegedly taken inside Leakes' house of a bug crawling on the floor.
"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!" Leakes fired back in a since-deleted Instagram post, also taking aim at Brielle's appearance.
"My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment," NeNe continued. "You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
Appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Zolciak-Biermann commented live on the burgeoning conflict between them. According to the reality star, her daughter Brielle originally taped the first part of the video in Leakes' house and shared it on Snapchat.
After followers noticed the bug in the clip, Biermann went back and filmed the second part and sent it to her mom and best friend. Zolciak-Biermann said she sent the video to "the Housewives" after a "big situation in Barcelona."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
As the drama is unfolding with her co-star now, Zolciak-Biermann is taking Leakes' accusations seriously. "I've hired a legal counsel at this point," she said on the show. "I don't take this lightly. It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion."
According to the star, Nene's comments have had a serious impact on her daughter's life. "We've had to make some changes in my everyday life with security and Brielle's gotten a lot of threats on Instagram. I mean it's been a little rough. That's why Brielle's here with me in California right now."
"I protect them as much as I can, but I'm also very open. This world is crazy right now," she said, referencing her decision to include her children on TV. "People are dying over racism. I mean this is a major issue, so I don't want to hide any of this real life from them, but I definitely try to protect them as much as I can."
