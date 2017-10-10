Kim Zolciak-Biermann Hires Legal Counsel Over NeNe Leakes' Racism Accusations in Cockroach Controversy

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn't taking NeNe Leakes' accusations against her lightly.

On the heels of a social media battle between the Real Housewives of Atlanta castmembers, the mother of six is not laughing.

If you're in need of a refresher on the drama between these two, last week Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist trash" after the 20-year-old shot a video allegedly taken inside Leakes' house of a bug crawling on the floor.

"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!" Leakes fired back in a since-deleted Instagram post, also taking aim at Brielle's appearance.

"My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment," NeNe continued. "You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"