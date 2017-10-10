Matt Damon Denies Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Sexual Misconduct: ''I Would Have Stopped It''

Matt Damon says he was unaware of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

Several exposés have been published about the massive Hollywood producer in which many women came forward and claimed he made unwanted sexual advances toward them. Three women even claimed Weinstein raped them.

Now, Damon—who's worked with Weinstein on multiple films—spoke out to Deadline regarding the allegations as well as rumors that he shut down a 2004 New York Times exposé that would have outed the disgraced producer over a decade ago.

In case you missed it, Rose McGowan—one of the many actresses who's gone public with sexual assault claims against Weinstein—tweeted out about the piece published by The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman on Sunday. In it, Waxman alleges that the 2004 story she was working on about Weinstein's alleged misconduct was "gutted" by the Times under "pressure" after Damon and Russell Crowe called her on behalf of Weinstein.