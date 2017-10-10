Asia Argento Comes Out Swinging Against Harvey Weinstein

The piece then discussed what allegedly happened between Asia and Harvey after they ended up in the hotel room together. After "praising" Asia's work, Harvey then left the room and returned "wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion." It's then stated in the article that after Asia "reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage" he then "pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop."

The article continued, "At some point, Argento said, she stopped saying no and feigned enjoyment, because she thought it was the only way the assault would end." Asia then told Ronan, "I was not willing. I said, 'No, no, no.' . . . It's twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It's a scary fairy tale."

Over the years when she would see Harvey it made her feel "stupid" and "weak." Asia said in the article, "After the rape, he won."