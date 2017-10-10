EXCLUSIVE!

Leslie Grace Talks About Working With Friend Becky G on "Díganle"—Plus, Casper Smart's Cameo

Leslie Grace teamed up with her friend Becky G and decided it was time to change the game and we're loving them for it. 

"It was a dream come true for both of us to finally be able to collaborate on a song after being friends and talking about it so much throughout the years!" Grace exclusively tells E! News  "Considering the lack of young women in the Latin music industry, this collab was of so much personal significance to us."

In the music video, we see the 22-year-old singer reliving her memories with none other than Casper Smart, but she's so over him, and she'd like for him to know. There's also an epic rain scene that screams girl power.

"The idea for the video was inspired by the true heartbreak essence of the track," The Bronx native explains. "It's about two strong young women saying, 'Boy, bye!'" 

And according to Grace, Jennifer Lopez's former beau brought his best to the set. 

"The guy hit the gym twice and brought resistance bands on set to pump in between each shirtless scene; all after eating only three rice cakes in the entire day...the boy was committed!" Grace jokingly says. "I'll never forget that! Shooting with the insanely talented director Mike Ho, who has since become like family, was one of the most inspiring experiences I've ever had on a music video set as of yet. Truly an unforgettable shoot!"

We can't wait to see these two ladies perform this infectious hit on stage!

