Angelina Jolie Claims She Denied Harvey Weinstein's Unwanted Advances After Which She ''Never Worked With Him Again''

Several major actresses and women in Hollywood have come forward with sexual assault allegations about Harvey Weinstein, and now Angelina Jolie's name can be added to that list.
In an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Jolie claims Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances toward her in a hotel room during the release of her film Playing By Heart in the late '90s. She rejected him and afterward, pledged to never work with him again.
"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Ms. Jolie said in an email to The Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
Gwyneth Paltrow also came forward in the Times article with claims that she was sexually harassed by Weinstein in a hotel room when she was 22. At the time, she was dating Brad Pitt, whom she confided in about the situation.
Pitt eventually approached Weinstein at a movie premiere and told him to never touch her again—an account the actor confirmed to The New York Times through his rep.
A source also confirmed Paltrow and Pitt's story to E! News, saying, "Brad strongly confronted Harvey and told him repeatedly that it had better never happen again."
Paltrow said that after his encounter with Pitt, Weinstein warned her to never tell anyone else about his alleged come-on, and she stayed quiet for the sake of her career.
Paltrow and Jolie are just two of the most recent women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations about the producer.
Several actresses spoke to Ronan Farrow in a New Yorker exposé published today—more than 11 women came forward with stories of unwanted sexual advances or touching, three of which claim they were raped by Weinstein.
Weinstein's spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, released a statement regarding the allegations on Tuesday, saying: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life."