How Can The Flash Get Barry Back? Cisco Might Have a Plan in Premiere Sneak Peek

Cisco to the rescue, once again. 

In tonight's premiere of The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) has been in the speed force for six months (in earth time, at least), and now there's an evil samurai intent on fighting him and only him, or he'll destroy all of Central City. 

While the team knows and has generally accepted that Barry's in the speed force for a reason (because if he's not, the speed force will also destroy Central City), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) reveals in this exclusive clip that he's actually been working on a plan ever since the night Barry sacrificed himself. 

Strangely, it's Iris (Candice Patton) who's most resistant to the plan, but she's got a point. How does Cisco know he can close the speed force? How does he know the speed force won't take Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) instead? How does she know that Barry is even still alive? 

"He's gotta be," he says. 

In the months since Barry left, Iris has taken charge of Team Flash, continuing to take down bad guys even without the Flash himself. We've seen in previews (and the picture above) that Barry returns tonight, but let's just say all that time in the speed force definitely took a toll on him. He may not come back the same guy he was when he went in there. 

As for how, exactly, the team gets him back, you'll have to watch the premiere tonight, and prepare yourselves for a whole new Flash

The Flash returns tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

