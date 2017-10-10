How The CW's Dynasty Is Reinventing That Old "Catfight" Trope

But the fights being in the show may be where the similarities stop. "We are doing all of our own stunts, which is very fun. I do think these fights come from a real place. They're warranted," Gillies said.

Fallon's main beef is with her father's new girlfriend, Cristal, played by Nathalie Kelley. The two women don't just go at it at home, they "fight on every level," Kelley said.

"We still have the fights, but I think we're freer to be more creative with this rivalry now because Cristal and Fallon are modern, working women," she said, noting they go after each other in the board room and on other fronts.

For Gillies, this is a chance to take on the double standard when it comes to on-screen feuds.