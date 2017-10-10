Gasp! Kim Kardashian Says Selfies Are Officially Over

Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK , only on @hulu . pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79

A world with no selfies? Say it ain't so!

In a promo video for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians social pages, Kim Kardashian drops a bombshell while playing "Would You Rather?" with Khloe Kardashian.

"Would you rather never be able to post a selfie or never be able to Snapchat again?" Khloe asks.

"I would rather never be able to post a selfie again. Take a selfie," Kim tells a shocked Khloe. "I kinda feel like selfies are kind of a few years ago."