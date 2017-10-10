Jackie Chan's Estranged Daughter Publicly Comes Out as a Lesbian

Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, came out as a lesbian last week when she posted this photo of her to Instagram in front of a rainbow flag, with the simple caption, "#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous."
This is the first we're hearing of her in a long time, as Etta tended to stay out of the spotlight for most of her life. The media was very taken with Etta around the time of her birth in 1999, when they dubbed her "Little Dragon Girl." Jackie had an affair with Elaine Ng, a beauty and pageant queen in the late '90s, which ended before Etta's birth. Since then, Etta and her mother have lived fairly private lives in Hong Kong.
Jackie hasn't commented on his daughter's sexuality, and most likely will not in the future—even though he's in the midst of promoting The Foreigner (in theaters Friday). In 2015, Etta clarified that the two were and have always been estranged, saying, "He is my biological father but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."
Luckily, there are no hard feelings now that Etta has matured. "I am not angry with my father, and have never wished to see him," she said. "As long as I have my mother with me, I don't need my father."
Fingers crossed fans will get to see more loving pictures in the future.