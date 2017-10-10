EXCLUSIVE!

Alert: Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Is Quite Shirtless in New Season 4 Premiere Pic

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
American Horror Story, Mr. Robot, The Punisher

When Life Imitates Art: How TV Reacts to Real-World Terror

The Flash, I Know Who You Are

How Can The Flash Get Barry Back? Cisco Might Have a Plan in Premiere Sneak Peek

Exclusive Sneak Peek at "The Flash" Season 4 Premiere

Jane the Virgin

The CW

In this Friday's Jane the Virgin premiere, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is shirtless. And angry.

According to this new pic, exclusive to E! News, Rafael clearly had no time for clothes or even anything more than a towel before getting into what looks like a pretty serious argument with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) that appears to involve a post-it note. Since we've seen the truly adorable and kind of perfect season four premiere, we won't tell you what the post-it note says or why everyone's so mad about it, but we will simply say that this scene in which Raf is shirtless is not the scene anyone was expecting it to be. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

When the show returns on Friday, Rafael is broke, homeless, and living with Jane after some hotel business went bad with Petra (Yael Groblas) and his kinda evil sister Luisa (Yara Martinez). Meanwhile, Jane had just been about to tell Rafael about her feelings for him when she went to meet the guy who had found the letter from her late husband Michael, only to discover it was her adorable first love, Tyler Posey. Or Adam. Whatever you want to call him. 

Now, the question that has to be answered is whether or not this is a sexy shirtless argument with Rafael that sends Adam out of the picture, or a real serious argument that sends Jane's feelings out of the picture instead. 

You'll just have to see! 

Jane the Virgin returns Friday at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.