Ben Affleck "Angry" and "Sick" Over Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Claims

Ben Affleck is no longer standing in Harvey Weinstein's corner.

After Affleck, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were publicly criticized for staying silent amid allegations of sexual misconduct on Weinstein's behalf, the actor decided Tuesday that it helps no one to stay quiet. (A handful of actors, like Seth Rogen and Mark Ruffalo, were instantly critical of the claims surrounding Weinstein and called him out online.)

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters," Affleck wrote on his official Facebook page. "We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."

Affleck also shared his note via Twitter.

Actors Bradley Cooper, Colin Firth, Ewan McGregor and Brad Pitt have been asked for comment, as have movie directors Quentin Tarantino, Michael Moore and Martin Scorsese.