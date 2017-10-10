What Jonathan Scott Said About His Dancing With the Stars Surprise Is Just So Heartwarming

It was a family affair on Dancing With the Stars for Drew Scott and Emma Slater.
For his Most Memorable Year dance, Drew did a jive to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" and picked 2007, the year he attempted to make his dreams of acting a reality. Those dreams didn't exactly pan out the way he had hoped, but it did give birth to Property Brothers. In tribute to that year and the success that followed, Drew's brother, Jonathan Scott, joined Drew and Emma for their jive. They received a 24 out of 30 from the judges and pulled of the surprise.
"I told Jonathan you're going to sweat like you've never sweat, you're going to hurt places you didn't know you had muscles. And he does! It was great, this was so much fun," Drew told E! News after the show.
"I think I really scared Jonathan on the first rehearsal because we didn't have that long…My plans is always just to pile all the information on you straight away and I think it really shocked him," Emma said. However, she did note that while there was some trouble when they turned up the dance speed to what it'd be on actual show day, that Jonathan has been "incredible."
"He's a dancer," she proclaimed.
The Property Brothers jive was a surprise to the audience—and even the press backstage. Drew said they rehearsed privately to keep the lid on everything.
"Everyone out here has such beautiful stories. Myself, I had struggles over the years, there were ups and downs, but I would not have gotten through it if it was for both my brothers, Jonathan and J.D., and my mom and dad and my fiancé. So it means so much to be able to come out there and showcase that and show that determination and drive that we both have," Drew said.
"I've got to admit in anything we do in life, I always feel more complete when we do it together, so this was fun," Jonathan said.
Watch the video above to hear more from the Scott brothers and learn the secret to Emma and Drew's working dance relationship.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.