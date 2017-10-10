E. L. James' Christian Grey Sequel Darker Set for Release in November

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, DWTS

How Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Vanessa Lachey Bonded Over Emotional Dancing With the Stars Performance

Raven's Home, Raven-Symone

Raven's Home Renewed for Season 2 By Disney Channel

J Balvin, Pharrell

J Balvin Talks About His Friendship With Pharrell Williams: "He Has Been a Great Teacher"

50 Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Darker

Universal Studios

More Christian Grey is on the way. 

With the Fifty Shades trilogy already in print and the third film on the way this February, the famed creator of Anastasia Steele's steamy BDSM world, E. L. James, has another project down the pipeline—and it's now complete with a release date. 

Last September, the best-selling author revealed that she has begun penning a sequel to 2015's Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian. As announced in a press release issued Tuesday, the new book, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christianwill be available to eager fans on November 28. 

Photos

Fifty Shades Darker: Sneak Peek

As is the case with both books, the narrative is told from Grey's point of view. "The inside of Christian Grey's head is a fascinating place to be," James said in a statement. "In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I've learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it's always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage."

The author gave loyal followers a sneak peek at some copy last year when she shared a photo of two pages on Facebook. In James' signature style, she chronicled her male protagonist as he sat in a car, anxiously waiting for his famous flame to come out of work and meet him. "I know you're anxiously awaiting the trailer, and that's happening... soon," James wrote, referring to the Fifty Shades Darker film that released early this year. "In the meantime, in honour of Ana's birthday, there's this."

And in less than two months, it will be in paperback and on bookshelves everywhere. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fifty Shades Darker , Books , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.