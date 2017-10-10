Miley Cyrus and James Corden Rock Out to "Party in the U.S.A." in New Carpool Karaoke Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, DWTS

How Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Vanessa Lachey Bonded Over Emotional Dancing With the Stars Performance

Raven's Home, Raven-Symone

Raven's Home Renewed for Season 2 By Disney Channel

J Balvin, Pharrell

J Balvin Talks About His Friendship With Pharrell Williams: "He Has Been a Great Teacher"

Buckle up, everyone!

The Late Late Show With James Corden just released a trailer for a new Carpool Karaoke episode starring Miley Cyrus

In the trailer, James Corden and the former Disney star rock out to some of her classic hits, including the fan favorite "Party in the U.S.A." 

Corden also points out that Cyrus doesn't show off her tongue as much as she used to, a coping mechanism the "Wrecking Ball" singer once told Barbara Walters she did when she felt embarrassed about being photographed. Not one to disappoint, Cyrus stuck out her tongue for Corden and helped lick the host's postage stamps.

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

Corden has had quite a few celebrities sing in his car this year, including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Usher and the Foo Fighters. Although, the Foo Fighters recently told NME their experience on the show was "a little uncomfortable."

Cyrus has also been making the rounds when it comes to appearing on late-night talk shows. She just finished a weeklong appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cyrus had several memorable moments on the show, including singing tributes to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and crying while reading an emotional thank you note to Hillary Clinton.

In addition, she recently released her sixth studio album Younger Now.

Read

Decoding the Lyrics in Miley Cyrus' Younger Now Album

Fans won't have to wait long to see Cyrus' Carpool Karaoke episode—it airs Tuesday evening. Until then, get your Miley fix by watching the trailer.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.