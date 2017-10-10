Miley Cyrus and James Corden Rock Out to "Party in the U.S.A." in New Carpool Karaoke Trailer

Buckle up, everyone!

The Late Late Show With James Corden just released a trailer for a new Carpool Karaoke episode starring Miley Cyrus.

In the trailer, James Corden and the former Disney star rock out to some of her classic hits, including the fan favorite "Party in the U.S.A."

Corden also points out that Cyrus doesn't show off her tongue as much as she used to, a coping mechanism the "Wrecking Ball" singer once told Barbara Walters she did when she felt embarrassed about being photographed. Not one to disappoint, Cyrus stuck out her tongue for Corden and helped lick the host's postage stamps.