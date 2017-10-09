Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Details Baby Emerson's ''Surprise'' Birth: ''She Would've Died''

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's baby girl arrived unexpectedly early, making for a birth story her proud parents won't soon forget.

Now seven weeks after E! News exclusively revealed the Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed Emerson Avery Tolbert, the new mom is sharing intimate details from her daughter's birth. Jade and Tanner took to their shared blog, Janner Manor, on Monday with a 20-minute video detailing the entire experience from her first contraction to finally meeting Emerson seven hours later and the terrifying health issue that almost cost her life.

As Jade explained, the reality star's birth plan took a turn when her water broke a week sooner than anticipated. "I was using a mid-wife and I wasn't allowed to deliver at the birth center at 36 weeks," she shared.