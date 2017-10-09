Surprise! Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Joins Drew's Performance on Dancing With the Stars

Talk about a secret weapon!

Property Brothers fans were in for the ultimate surprise during Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, when Jonathan Scott joined in on twin brother Drew Scott's performance with his professional partner, Emma Slater.

Monday night's theme was "Most Memorable Year," with Drew, 39, choosing 2007, as it was the year he realized he could combine his two passions, TV and real estate, to achieve success after struggling for so long to make it as an actor.