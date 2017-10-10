Is Tori Spelling the Queen of Kids Birthday Parties? Look Back at Her Unforgettable Family Bashes

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, kids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

An elaborate kids birthday party filled with gifts, attractions and memorable themes? That's so Tori.

For the past several years, Tori Spelling hasn't just celebrated her kid's day of births with a cake and maybe a few presents.

Instead, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna has consistently proven to be a mom passionate about creating a memorable celebration for each of her kids' big days.

While Dean McDermott deserves plenty of credit for helping out, it appears Tori is the force behind events like Liam's glamping party for his 10th birthday or Stella's Japanese-themed get together for when she turned eight.

"Stella is obsessed with Japan. She studied all things Japan in school last year and is a huge fan of sushi!" Tori once wrote on her personal website. "With a specific vision of all things Japanese mixed with a #Kawaii touch and all pastels we had a theme set! And away we went…"

Whether finding tips on Instagram or utilizing her favorite family brands, Tori doesn't mess around when creating a Pinterest-approved celebration.

With her daughter Hattie turning six today, we decided to take a look back at some of mom's unforgettable parties in our gallery below.

While we're not sure what mom has lined up for Hattie this year, something tells us it's going to be good.

Tori Spelling, Hattie McDermott, Hattie Birthday

Jonathan Ressler/startraksphoto.com

Hattie's Fairytale-Themed Party

"It was such a gorgeous and DIY-filled afternoon with our family and closest friends," Tori wrote while sharing photos from the big day. "And Hattie had the best time! She got to wear a tutu, get her nails done, do some crafting (that's my girl!) and enjoy some sweet treats." 

Tori Spelling, Liam Birthday Party, Minecraft

Courtesy: torispelling.com

LIam's Minecraft-Themed Party

When Liam turned eight, the True Tori star decided to host a Minecraft party at Scooter's Jungle, a popular indoor facility with bounce houses, jungle gyms, games and more activities. Every detail had to be Minecraft-inspired, including the décor, Cold Stone Creamery desserts and even some of the games.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Hattie's Mad Hatter-Themed Party

"This was no ordinary tea party. It was Mad Hattie's tea party!" Tori wrote on her website. "We decided to go with an Alice in Wonderland theme, and throw a fun and crazy tea party for our very own Mad Hattie." 

 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Liam McDermott Birthday

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com - Photos taken with parental consent

Liam's Arcade-Themed Party

Appropriately dubbed #LiamLevel9, Tori and Dean threw their son a gaming themed party complete with a game bus from Game On Game Trucks, a bounce house, burger truck Son of a Bun and a dessert table designed by his famous mama.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Liam McDermott, Beau McDermott, Finn McDermott, Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Stella's Unicorn-Themed Party

The birthday girl as well as her four siblings were treated to face painting, unicorns from Ford Farms, piñatas and a massive birthday cake.

Tori Spelling, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, Star Wars

Courtesy: Michael Simon

Liam's Star Wars-Themed Party

The force was with the Spelling family when Darth Vader and more memorable characters came to celebrate Liam's special day. 

Tori Spelling, Hattie, Finn, Rodeo Birthday Party

Courtesy torispelling.com

Hattie & Finn's Rodeo-Themed Party

"We went with a rodeo theme (it all starts with the theme!), and dressed up our little bday babes up in cowgirl/cowboy attire," Tori wrote on her website while showcasing Hansen's Cakes and other desserts. 

"I can't believe how big my babes are getting! It feels like just yesterday when I found out I was pregnant with my first baby girl!" Tori previously shared on her blog. "When it comes to kids' birthday parties you know that I tend to go all out for the special celebratory day."

You better watch out Tori! Pretty soon, it will be time to plan Sweet 16s for your kids. Time flies when you're having fun—and throwing parties.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

