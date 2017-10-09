Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns to DWTS to Perform With Vanessa Lachey—and There Were Lots of Tears

"I remembered thinking that I hope the baby is okay and don't worry about me," Vanessa, 26, recalled of being rushed into an emergency surgery. "Just make him okay." As for Nick, who is also competing this season, he said of the experience, "I think as a man, you want to believe you can protect your kids. Protect your wife. I never felt so helpless. There was nothing I could do."

Vanessa and Maks danced a rumba to one of Nick's songs, with Vanessa explaining, "This song got us through some really tough times. And helped us bond even closer as a family." By the end of the dance, both Maks and Vanessa were crying, getting emotional over the experience. "I've never cried before the dance. It was the first time, all the feelings that are real, it's real life," Maks, who welcomed his first child, Shai, with wife Peta Murgatroyd just two weeks after Phoenix's birth, said after their dance.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called their performance "a beautiful expression of motherhood," and they received a 24 out of 30 points.