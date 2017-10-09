Rose McGowan Calls Out Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Ben and Casey Affleck in Latest Harvey Weinstein Tweets

Rose McGowan wants Hollywood's A-list actors to speak up.

Last week, the New York Times published an exposé on Harvey Weinstein about his years and years of alleged misconduct. McGowan was mentioned in the exposé for a $100,000 settlement she reached in 1997 with the movie producer. In response to the article, one of Weinstein's attorneys Charles J. Harder told E! News last week that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." However, just days after the article was published, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company.

McGowan has been very vocal on Twitter about Hollywood speaking up about Weinstein and his alleged misconduct. On Monday she called for the immediate resignation of the Weinstein Company board.