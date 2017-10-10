iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Announced: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and More Set to Perform

'Tis the season to be jolly and get your Jingle Ball tickets.

As the holidays begin to approach, iHeartRadio stations across the country are announcing the lineups for their annual Jingle Ball concerts presented by Capital One.

Earlier this afternoon, E! News learned that Taylor Swift will be performing at The Forum in Los Angeles for 102.7 KIISFM's concert as well as Z100's event at Madison Square Garden.

Joining the "Shake It Off" singer will be Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne.

Other talented performers set to appear at select shows during the tour include Kesha, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Julias Michaels, Fall Out Boy, Fifth Harmony and more.