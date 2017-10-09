Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Who Got Their Start as Backup Dancers

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
George Clooney

George Clooney Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Allegations: "It's Indefensible"

Donna Karan, Harvey Weinstein, 2007

Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Asks If Women Are ''Asking for It''

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Tolbert, Baby

Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Details Baby Emerson's ''Surprise'' Birth: ''She Would've Died''

You won't believe which Hollywood stars had their humble beginnings dancing backup to some of the entertainment world's hottest names. 

This past weekend, Jenna Dewan Tatum traveled to the Hollywood Bowl to reunite with Janet Jackson's fellow dancers. It got us thinking of all the familiar faces who got their starts as backup dancers. 

From Las Vegas headliners like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey to rappers like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Tupac Shakur, these dancers all paid their dues before they rose to the top and reached super stardom. Whether moving and grooving in huge arenas or on music video sets, these celebrities have their fair share of experience on the dance floor—and in the background.

Look below to find out which stars grooved, jived and shimmied their way to the center stage in our gallery below

Jennifer Lopez, Celeb Backup Dancers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Before the world knew her as "Jenny from the block" she danced backup for the New Kids on the Block. She continued to shimmy her way to fame and popularity as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy show In Living Color. 

Justin Timberlake, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Celeb Backup Dancers

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The World of Dance host can not only talk the talk, but she can walk the walk with years of experience dancing backup for artists like Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera. Those dancing skills landed her the lead role opposite her now hubby Channing Tatum in the 2006 film Step Up.

Mariah Carey, Celeb Backup Dancers

Sharpshooter Images/Splash News

Mariah Carey

Despite her reputation as a diva, the "We Belong Together" singer had humble beginnings, starting off as a dancer for her friend Brenda K. Starr, who later helped her to score a record deal with Columbia Records.

Article continues below

Helio Castroneves, Julianne Hough, Celeb Backup Dancers

ABC

Julianne Hough

This famous dancer, singer and actress bopped her way to the top, starting out as a backup dancer on the Dancing With the Stars tour. Her cute personality and fierce salsa skills helped her to star as the main role in the remake of Footloose!

Beyonce Knowles, Heather Morris, Celeb Backup Dancers

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Heather Morris

Before she starred as Brittany on the hit show Glee, the star danced alongside Beyoncé during such hit songs like "Single Ladies." 

Madonna, Celeb Backup Dancers

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Madonna

This "Material Girl" got her start dancing backup to "Born to be Alive" singer Patrick Hernandez in 1979. 

Article continues below

Kat Graham, Celeb Backup Dancers

Tony Rivetti Jr./Universal Pictures

Kat Graham

Pharrell, Missy Elliot, Usher and more are among the many performers lucky enough to have had this Vampire Diaries star dance backup for them over the years. Her talent and skills even earned her the role of Maria in the film Honey 2.

Britney Spears, Columbus Short, Celeb Backup Dancers

Ronald Asadorian/Splash News

Columbus Short

Before he donned the "white hat" in the hit show Scandal, the star grinded and danced onstage with Britney Spears for many years. That onstage chemistry was not all for show—the actor admitted that they had a brief fling before Britney's mom separated the two!

Tupac, Digital Underground, Celeb Backup Dancers

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tupac Shakur

The influential rapper and actor worked his way to stardom, touring alongside the hip hop group Digital Underground as a roadie before becoming a dancer for the group and eventually an MC. He shot to fame after he left the group as a solo artist. 

Article continues below

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Celeb Backup Dancers

Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images for BET

Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rapper joins the many stars who got their beginnings on the hit sketch show In Living Color. He is most known for his performance dancing for Heavy D and the Boyz.

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, Celeb Backup Dancers

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kevin Federline

Columbus Short was not the only backup dancer to have an illicit romance with Britney Spears. "K Fed" married the star after dancing on her tour, eventually having two boys with the popstar. He even danced backup for Spears' ex Justin Timberlake. Can you say awkward?

*Sigh* Why can't we all be that talented?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Entertainment , VG , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.