How Jennifer Garner and Lindsay Shookus Are Supporting Ben Affleck's Recovery

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Donna Karan, Harvey Weinstein, 2007

Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Asks If Women Are ''Asking for It''

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Tolbert, Baby

Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Details Baby Emerson's ''Surprise'' Birth: ''She Would've Died''

Property Brothers, Photo Diary

Surprise! Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Joins Drew's Performance on Dancing With the Stars

Ben Affleck is on the road to recovery! 

The father of three has a history of alcoholism and a source tells E! that he is currently "focused on his sobriety." Ben is still going strong with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, while his ex-wife Jennifer Garner continues to support his recovery. 

In the midst of all of the issues, Jennifer still has her own thriving career and life to deal with. So how is she moving on since the split? 

Watch

Ben Affleck Spotted With New Girlfriend

Get the latest details in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Ben Affleck , Jennifer Garner , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.