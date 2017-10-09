Every Star Who Has Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual Harassment Allegations

Glenn Close: "I'm sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad," the actress shared in a statement to the New York Times. "I'm angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the 'casting couch' phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job. Ours is an industry in which very few actors are indispensable and women are cast in far fewer roles than men, so the stakes are higher for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator. I applaud the monumental courage of the women who have spoken up. I hope that their stories and the reportage that gave them their voices represents a tipping point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow."

Brie Larson: Soon after the New York Times article was published, the actress spoke out on Twitter with her thoughts. "As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment," she wrote. "It's not your fault. I believe you."

America Ferrera: When sharing the original New York Times story on Twitter, America added her own message to her followers. "This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser," she wrote. "And we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward."

Christian Slater: "Women who come forward to speak out against abusers do so at great cost and risk to themselves and it's hard to believe that they are met with shaming statements, disbelief, and blame," the actor said in a lengthy statement on Twitter. "The brave actions of the women who went on the record and the journalists that shared their truth have powerfully challenged that paradigm. No woman should fear for her safety in the workplace. No man should feel immune from the consequences of his actions."