Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Second Wedding Ceremony

Here comes the bride... again!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska finally got the fairytale wedding ceremony of her dreams over the weekend when she wed Cole DoBoer for a second time. The couple officially became husband and wife last year, but paused on hosting a celebratory reception until after their son Watson Cole DoBoer was born.

Chelsea and Cole gathered their closest family and friends for the rustic affair, which according to snapshots shared to social media, included plenty of dancing, time spent with loved ones and memories to last a lifetime.

The blushing bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a white lace gown with an elegant train, while her groom looked dapper in a pair of suspenders.