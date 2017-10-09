The Bachelor's Nick Viall to Guest Star on Speechless (and No, He's Not Playing Himself!)

Nick Viall is returning to ABC.
No, not as the Bachelor again, as our reigning Bachelor is set to guest star on one of the network's comedies. That's right, Nick, 36, is making the jump from reality to scripted.
Nick will appear in an upcoming episode of Speechless, the network's sophomore comedy, E! News has confirmed. And no, he's not playing himself.
Nick will take on the role of Tyson, a hunky B-movie actor who is a little too method. After he befriends JJ (Micah Fowler) on a movie set, Tyson will attempt to put on the performance of a lifetime in order to deceive Maya (Minnie Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) to help get his new friend out of trouble.
Nick's episode of Speechless is set to air in November, giving fans a small Bach-related goodie before Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor premieres in January 2018.
ABC
After his four stints in Bachelor Nation (two seasons of The Bachelorette, season three of Bachelor in Paradise, and landing the lead role of season 21 of The Bach), Nick competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.
Though Nick got down on one knee in his season's finale, proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi, the couple announced their split in August.
"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," Nick and Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.