Former Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Defends New Marriage Nearly 2 Years After First Husband's Death

Tiffany Thornton is celebrating and defending her new love on social media.
On Saturday, the former Disney star known for her roles on Sonny With a Chance and So Random! married Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci.
"Best day of my life 10/7/17," Tiffany shared on Instagram while showcasing her wedding dress. Josiah added, "Today was so amazing and exceeded all my wildest dreams and expectations. #becomingacapaci."
While the weekend may have been all about love and light, the new bride received some critical comments from some fans who thought she married a new man too soon. As a result, Tiffany decided to speak out on Instagram.
"This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways," she explained on Instagram. "I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives."
Tiffany continued, "I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy…When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform."
Back in December of 2015, E! News confirmed that Tiffany's first husband Chris Carney had died in a single car accident. She would later receive support from fans and famous friends including Demi Lovato and Evan Ross.
Today, Tiffany continues to move forward with her life. At the same time, she will always have the father of her two kids on her mind and heart for all of the special moments in her life.
"I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing??" she shared. "God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too."