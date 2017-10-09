Happy Birthday Bella Hadid! See the Model's Transformation Over the Years

Happy birthday, Bella Hadid!

The brunette beauty turned 21 today, which is fairly hard to believe considering all that she's accomplished by such a young age.

Not only is she one of the fashion world's "It Girls"—alongside her sister Gigi Hadid and bestie Kendall Jenner—but she's also managed to land several campaigns with major beauty brands, design apparel and shoe lines and even help spread awareness regarding Lyme disease, which she, her mother Yolanda Hadid and her younger brother Anwar all suffer from. 

Not to mention, she's only continued her massively successful career all the while going through a highly publicized breakup with her ex-boyfriend of over a year, The Weeknd, in 2016.

But before she was dating Grammy-winning R&B singers, covering all the biggest magazines and walking the runway for the likes of Dior, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors, she was just a normal, horse-loving girl who was raised on a ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Check out her full evolution over the years by launching the video above!

