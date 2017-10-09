Reese Witherspoon's 18-Year-Old Daughter Ava Phillippe Will Debut in Paris

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Viall, Speechless

The Bachelor's Nick Viall to Guest Star on Speechless (and No, He's Not Playing Himself!)

Tiffany Thornton, Josiah Capaci

Former Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Defends New Marriage Nearly 2 Years After First Husband's Death

Bella Hadid

Happy Birthday Bella Hadid! See the Model's Transformation Over the Years

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While Ava Philippe is no stranger to the city of stars, she's set to make her official public debut in the city of light.

Reese Witherspoon's oldest child—and only daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe—will debut on November 25 at le Bal des Débutantes, Vanity Fair confirmed. The highly renowned annual affair is set to take place at the Peninsula Paris hotel. 

The celebrity kid will be one of six Americans and 20 debutantes total. According to VF, Ava will don Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for the special occasion and will be escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh

Launched in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard, the ball typically features young women from all around the world who come from notable families. Partnered with a cavalier, the debutantes usually don designer gowns with couture labels. 

Photos

Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Phillippe is certainly not the first famous child to debut at the elegant event. Star daughters like Sophia Rose StalloneTallulah WillisAutumn Whitaker, Scout WillisTallulah Willis and Kyra Kennedy have all debuted in previous years. 

While Ava maintains a rather normal life mostly out of the spotlight as a student headed for college, she has sparked attention for looking like a twin to her movie star mom. "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon previously told E! News. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"

Come November, the attention will be on Ava yet again—except that time, they'll have the right lady. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.