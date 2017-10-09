Reese Witherspoon's 18-Year-Old Daughter Ava Phillippe Will Debut in Paris

While Ava Philippe is no stranger to the city of stars, she's set to make her official public debut in the city of light.

Reese Witherspoon's oldest child—and only daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe—will debut on November 25 at le Bal des Débutantes, Vanity Fair confirmed. The highly renowned annual affair is set to take place at the Peninsula Paris hotel.

The celebrity kid will be one of six Americans and 20 debutantes total. According to VF, Ava will don Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for the special occasion and will be escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh.

Launched in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard, the ball typically features young women from all around the world who come from notable families. Partnered with a cavalier, the debutantes usually don designer gowns with couture labels.