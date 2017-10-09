Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3: See Her Hottest PDA Moments With Hubby Eric Decker

Baby, baby, baby!

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are expanding their family with the addition of another baby this spring!

The Eric & Jessie stars announced the exciting pregnancy news Monday on the singer's Instagram with a video featuring their two children, Vivianne Rose Decker and Eric Decker, Jr.

"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤," the 29-year-old country songstress wrote.

Eric & Jessie Recap: Season 3 Episode 5

Eric Decker, Jessie Decker

Instagram

The pregnancy announcement should come as no surprise since the couple has been candid and open about their desire to have more kids.

"I don't wanna say the door's closed on baby number three because we love our babies so much, they're so amazing and I like can't imagine not having another one," Jessie told E! News earlier this year. "We're still talking about it."

Plus, as fans of their show already know, the lovebirds are so head-over-heels in love and just can't get enough of each other! Don't believe us? Here's all the evidence you need:

Eric Decker, Jessie Decker, Field Kissing

Instagram

Cheering Squad

Topping off a great practice with a celebratory kiss!

Eric Decker, Jessie Decker

Instagram

Side Smooches

These two are always prepared for a quick smooch when the opportunity strikes.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Classy Kisses

These two are all dressed up at a big event and share a quick kiss before the night begins.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Up Against the Wall

Could they be any more in love? We think not!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Black and White

These two look even more glamorous when they kiss in black and white.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Dinner Date

While out to dinner with Jessie's parents, the two lovebirds steal a kiss over glasses of wine.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Picturesque

This looks like the book jacket for some romance novel.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Cozy Kisses

The love these two have for one another is enough to keep them warm!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Twinsies

Eric and Jessie wear hats and share a cute kiss.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Mid-Date

Forget waiting until the end of the night! These two stop for a kiss mid-date.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

On the Field

Even during practice, Eric finds time to kiss Jessie.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Parents-to-Be

At an event, Eric kisses his expectant wife.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

At the Beach

The two pose for a vacation smoochie (smooch + selfie).

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Out In Nature

During a hike, Eric stops to give Jessie a quick kiss.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Happy New Year!

There couldn't be a better way for Eric to ring in the New Year than by kissing his wife.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Birthday Festivities

Jessie James gives Eric a birthday kiss first thing in the morning.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Sideways Kiss

Jessie James loves to kiss her man from all angles.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

On the Green

Eric Decker leans in for a quick kiss while golfing with his lady.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

Wedding Day Smooch

The bride and groom couldn't wait to pronounce their love in front of everyone.

Check out more of the couple's hot PDA moments in the video above!

