Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! See the Cutest Pics of Her Daughter Vivianne and Son Eric Jr.

It's official: baby No. 3 is on the way!
Jessie James Decker announced Monday that she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their third child together.
The Eric & Jessie stars shared the news with daughter Vivianne Rose and son Eric Jr. today in an adorable Instagram video. "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" the singer wrote. "As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march."
With two kids already as cute as could be, we can be sure that baby No. 3 will also be a stunner (I mean, look at their parents!).
While we excitedly await the birth, let's take a look back at some of Vivianne and Eric Jr.s most precious baby pics. These sweet snapshots will melt your heart!
"Fist pump for a good day #MickeyMouse."
"Best day ever."
"The coolest guy I know," Jessie captioned the sweet pic.
"This golden boy," Jessie wrote.
"Happy Easter! This was the best we could get out of them. Bubby on his way to nakedness as always and all Viv can focus on is getting her eggs all open she got from church."
"The Bubs and the Vivs workin it."
"This little man has stolen my heart #thebubs #bubs4lyfe #kittenishdenim."
"Me and the Bubs watching daddy and paw paw and Vivs kayak."
"Those eyes and pretty lips."
"Ok one more. I just can't with this blond gorgeous hair #bubby #bubs."
"Mouth full of pizza but he walked over sat right on lap and wanted some kisses. Love this boy."
"Puppy love."
"My boys givin that swag look."
"Well darn! Baby boy caught it too and so did I! Fever, Cold and hoarse voice. Poor baby! At least we can snuggle and watch Barney."
"This boy lovesssss his daddy."
"Happy happy birthday to my beautiful wonderful giving nurturing thoughtful strong mama!! You're an incredible mother and incredible maw maw to our babies. I don't know what I would do with out you! I only hope to be as 50 and fabulous as you are mama! #happybirthday #mama."
"I melt."
"Ice cream sandwich clean up crew...Bub wasn't quite ready."
"Happy Father's Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE @titans @edeck87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!!"
"The coolest kids around."
Daddy teaching Viv the routes and the names and signals for upcoming season. Vivi has been pullin the "my belly isn't full yet I need cereal" card so she doesn't have to go to bed yet. She's little once, so I'll take these moments
Happy Easter kisses from the Vivs
My Sassy girl
My little gymnast
Catching these two having a night time cereal snack date. Dear God you have blessed me so much with this incredible man. I am forever grateful
I melt again (has a little cold)
Happy babies
Happy Mother's Day lunch at one of my fav restaurants
I donut know any sweeter babies than these
Good babies.
Love being their mommy
Jets fans we will miss y'all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! Also much love to everyone at the jets facility for taking such great care of Eric and our family. the journey continues! Can't wait to see what our football future holds
Say hello to the newest member of the Decker family!
Look at the precious beauty all wrapped up!
Vivianne Rose gets kisses from Mama Jessie.
Taking a time out with Auntie Sydney.
Can you spot the baby among the bunnies?
Vivianne Rose looks like a beautiful flower in bloom.
Auntie Sydney is so proud of her new niece!