Why Jennifer Garner Finally Joined Instagram

Jennifer Garner's "Insta-stalking" led to her joining the social media app!

The actress was in attendance at the Hamptons International Film Festival over the weekend and she dished exclusively to E! News about signing up for Instagram. Back in September, Garner posted for the first time on her verified account and now she's revealing why it was the right time to join.

"First of all I started Insta-stalking people, mostly ballerinas," Garner laughed. "But I've so enjoyed watching dancers that I admire from afar and feeling like I get a little insight into their lives and so it just seemed like, 'OK that makes more sense to me.'"