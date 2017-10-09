Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Eric Decker

The Decker family is growing!
Jessie James Decker is pregnant with her and hubby Eric Decker's third child. Their baby-to-be joins 3-year-old Vivianne Decker and 2-year-old Eric Jr. The E! reality star and country singer shared the wonderful news on Instagram Monday.
"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" she wrote alongside a video of the surely unforgettable moment they told their daughter and son another sibling was on the way. (Seriously, Vivi's heartwarming reaction cannot be missed!)
"As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on, but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March," Jessie added.
The adorable couple has long discussed expanding their lovable brood, and in the latest season of Eric & Jessie, Vivianne and Eric Jr.'s proud mama admitted, "I do want another baby!"
Jessie's also previously confessed, "I don't wanna say the door's closed on baby No. 3 because we love our babies so much, they're so amazing and I like can't imagine not having another one. We're still talking about it."
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
And as fans of Jessie and Eric have come to understand, there's no topic (even the less glamorous aspects of pregnancy!) that the duo can't dish with each other. On a recent episode of Eric & Jessie, the "Lights Down Low" songstress gushed, "I picked a good man to have babies with" before reflecting on her first pregnancy.
"I sure did get big though when I was pregnant," Jessie, 29, teased. "You liked that extra meat on me didn't you? A lot more things to grab."
Jessie gave birth to her first child in March 2014, almost a year after she and the NFL hunk tied the knot. In September 2015, Jessie and Eric welcomed their son.
The expectant parents have yet to reveal whether another little boy or girl will soon make their entrance into the world, but we can't wait to watch Jessie's pregnancy journey unfold! Bring on the baby bump selfies.
Congratulations to the entire family!
Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!