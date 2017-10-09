McDonald's Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce for Good This Time

Great news for Rick and Morty fanatics. McDonald's hears your call for Szechuan sauce loud and clear.

The fast-food chain announced it would soon begin restocking the teriyaki dipping sauce days after McDonald's held a highly-anticipated event this past weekend that offered Szechuan in extremely limited quantities at select restaurants.

For those not privy to the Szechuan-centric hysteria and its relationship to Rick and Morty, here's a brief crash course. Golden Arches lovers got their first taste of the tangy condiment in 1998 when it was given a limited-time release in promotion with Disney's Mulan. Fast forward two decades later, and interest in Szechuan piqued thanks to the Adult Swim animated series' third season.

A character longed for one more taste of the mysterious McNuggets sauce, and just like that, so did everybody else.