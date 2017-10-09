Jordana Brewster Calls Fast & Furious 9 Delay a "Bummer"

Jordana Brewster is sharing her thoughts on the Fast and Furious 9 delay.

Last week, Universal Pictures announced that the ninth film in the franchise would be released on April 20, 2020, a year later than originally expected. A day after the release date was announced for Fast and Furious 9, it was revealed that a Fast and Furious spinoff starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham would be released on July 26, 2019. This announcement sparked even more tension between Johnson and co-star Tyrese Gibson.

Brewster was not in 2017's The Fate of The Furious, but she tells E! News in an exclusive interview at the P.S. Arts Express Yourself 2017 event that she would love to come back for Fast and Furious 9.