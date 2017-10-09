Oprah Winfrey Went to the Bank for the First Time in 29 Years to Deposit a $2 Million Check

Not everyone gets to deposit millions into their account, so when the opportunity recently arose for Oprah Winfrey, she took it.

As the star revealed to Ellen DeGeneresduring Tuesday's segment of "Burning Questions," the mogul had not been to the bank in 29 years. When asked what her ATM PIN number is, Winfrey didn't quite have an answer.

"I don't have one," she said. "I went to the bank recently because I hadn't been to the bank since 1988." So, one day she walked into her local branch and stood in line to deposit a check—for a cool and casual $1 million.

"It felt fantastic," the star noted with a laugh. We bet! However, the bigger laugh came when Winfrey divulged it had actually been $2 million. Oh, to be Oprah.