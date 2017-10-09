Taylor Swift Is Not So Secretly Stalking Fans' Instagram Accounts

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Viall, Speechless

The Bachelor's Nick Viall to Guest Star on Speechless (and No, He's Not Playing Himself!)

Tiffany Thornton, Josiah Capaci

Former Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Defends New Marriage Nearly 2 Years After First Husband's Death

Bella Hadid

Happy Birthday Bella Hadid! See the Model's Transformation Over the Years

Taylor Swift

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is sliding into fans' DMs.

Over the weekend, Swifties on social media noticed that their favorite singer was popping up on their Instagram accounts. Whether it was during their Instagram lives or voting in their polls, Swift was all over her Swifties' accounts...and they definitely weren't ready for it.

Luckily even though no one was prepared for #Taylurking, Swifties were able to screenshot some of Swift's comments and share them on social media for all of us to enjoy!

During her time on Instagram, Swift also revealed some vital information about her music and her cats. Let's take a look:

Read

Fans Think Taylor Swift Teased a New Song in a UPS Commercial

During one Swift fan's Instagram live, the 27-year-old singer was asked the one question Swifties everywhere want answered: Where is the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," one of her fans' favorite songs.

A screenshot posted on Twitter shows Swift's reply in all caps, "ITS SOMEWHERE IN A DRAWER I DON'T KNOW I DON'T KNOW."

While Swift has been keeping a low profile lately, fans have been wondering how her cats Meredith and Olivia are doing. Swift answered that in another fan's Instagram live. "The cats are alive and well," Swift wrote. "Still very fuzzy."

Read

Taylor Swift Leads 2017 MTV EMAs Nominations

When Swift saw one fan's poll about asking their crush to homecoming, she voted "hell yes go for it." On another poll, the singer vote "yes" in response to whether the Reputation era will live up to previous Swift eras.

Swift also slid into one fan's DMs and shared her thoughts on Instagram live. "These Instagram live things are so much fun, I feel like I've discovered a new world."

Happy #Taylurking everyone!

Swift's new album Reputation will be released on Nov. 10.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.