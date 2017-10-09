Southern Charm Stars Throw Cameran Eubanks a '60s-Inspired Baby Shower

Cameran Eubanks' co-stars showered her with love over the weekend.

On Sunday, Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith threw Cameran a '60s-inspired baby shower! "I wanted a Slim Aarons elegant return to the 60's for @camwimberly1 baby shower.... I had nothing to do with ordering this cake ....NOTHING!!" Patricia wrote on Instagram along with a pic of the group dress up in the '60s clothes at the shower.

So who was responsible for the cake? It sounds like Whitney was!