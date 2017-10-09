Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Shares Her No-Cake Skin Secret

Re-application just never looks the same.

Unless you have pro makeup artist Mary Phillips by your side, that is.

Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashian-Jenner family enlist her talents on the daily to refresh their looks. Now that the beauty guru was just announced as a celebrity makeup artist for luxury beauty brand La Mer, she's doling out her tips to us, too.

"When my clients are wearing makeup for shows, music videos or long-day photo shoots, they are wearing makeup for a long time. It's really important to keep the makeup looking just as it was when you put it on for the first time," Mary told E! News.