NeNe Leakes Tells Comedy Show Heckler: I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You

"First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!!" Kim tried to explain on social media.

"I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY."

Meanwhile, Brielle shared her side of the story in a since-deleted Instagram comment. "I'm not calling BLACK people roaches!" she wrote. "I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn't matter if you're black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don't f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls."