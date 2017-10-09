Surf Star Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bethany Hamilton will soon be a mother of two.
The pro surfer and shark attack survivor revealed that she's pregnant with her second child in an Instagram video.
In the video, Hamilton's hubby Adam Dirks asked their son Tobias, "Where's baby?" Dirks then asked the two-year-old tot to give the baby a kiss, which caused Tobias to scamper over to Hamilton and kiss her tummy.
So. Freaking. Adorable.
"Another one on the way," Dirks said in the video. He then told his son, "You're going to be a good brother."
Hamilton and her family aren't the only ones excited about the news. The surfer took to Twitter on Sunday to thank her followers for the "warm wishes" she received following her baby announcement.
The family of three decided to squeeze in some vacation time before announcing their fourth addition. Hamilton shared pictures of the trio's travels to Paris and North Dakota on Instagram.
Like with their most recent pregnancy announcement, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child with a video.
This isn't the only major milestone the family has celebrated recently. In August, Hamilton and her hubby celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
Congratulations to the growing family!
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.