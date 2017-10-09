Jennifer Morrison Is Back in This Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: See Emma and Hook's Reunion Kiss!

If you missed Emma Swan in the Once Upon a Time season seven premiere, you're in luck!

Our favorite Savior is making her way back to the ABC series for a visit this week, as promised, and it's an appearance that's sure to tug at your heartstrings, if this new sneak peek is to be believed.

In the new clip, which first screened during the show's panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend, we're back in Storybrooke, where Emma (Jennifer Morrison) is watching as new hubby Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) is training young Henry (another former series regular returning for a visit, Jared Gilmore) in the ways of the sword. As if you expected anyone else to prepare Henry to become the strapping hero we're seeing in the new Enchanted Forest flashbacks, where he's played by new series regular Andrew J. West!

"He's about to leave home, isn't he?" Emma asks her husband, dismayed.

"This isn't an ending, Emma," Hook tells her. "There's more to come."

"But we don't know for sure," she says, giving some heavy foreshadowing. "What if I don't get a second chance?"

The swashbuckling pirate then pulls out a small bottle for his wife, telling her it'll help make things a little less terrifying. And no, it's not rum.

"It's a little bottle of magic. You speak your message in here, add the name of your favorite pirate, drop it in the water and before you can say 'Yo ho ho,' you'll find the person you seek," he explains."

"A message in a bottle," she responds, before thanking him with a kiss. That's right, Captain Swan aren't holding back on the PDA!

Check out the reunion above, as well as the episode's teaser, which promises a Hook doppelganger situation and a moment with Emma and grown Henry, and let us know how you're feeling about OUAT's brave new world in the comments below!

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

