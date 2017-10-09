Las Vegas Strip Dims Lights One Week After Deadly Mass Shooting

Glee Reunion Alert! Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Ryan Murphy and Jenna Ushkowitz Got Together Over the Weekend
It's been one week since the mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured—a week full of heartbreak, no doubt, but also unity, love and support.
In fact, to honor of the victims who lost their lives during the tragedy as well as the heroes who helped save so many, the normally bright and bustling Las Vegas strip went dark for 11 minutes on Sunday night.
Hotels like Mandalay Bay (where the devastating shooting occurred) as well as New York-New York, Caesar's Palace, The Cosmopolitan, Hard Rock Hotel and so many more dimmed their lights from 10:05 to 10:16 p.m.—the same time the gunman opened fire at the crowd during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival one week ago.
Aside from hotels, marquees along the Strip and across the Las Vegas Valley remained dim as the city collectively respected those affected with a moment of darkness.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
At the conclusion of the tribute, digital marquees throughout the city displayed a message of support and resilience: "When Things Get Dark, Las Vegas Shines."
The message remained in rotation until Monday morning.
Meanwhile, so many people have come together following the Vegas shooting—the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history—raising funds and supporting those affected by the tragedy.
Celebrities like Céline Dion and Marren Morris helped raise proceeds for the the victims, while others like Jimmy Kimmel and Ariana Grande called for gun control.
Aldean returned to Las Vegas for the first time since the terrifying performance to visit people recovering in medical centers across the city and encourage them to stay strong.
His pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a photo holding onto her husband with Mandalay Bay in the background.
"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," she captioned the photos. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong."