The Outlander Print Shop Reunion You've Been Waiting for Is Here and It's Super Steamy

It's here. The Outlander moment you have been waiting for is here and it's steamy as hell. Yes, the print shop. Prepare yourselves.

In the clip from the sixth episode of Outlander season three, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are reunited for the first time after being separated for 20 years. There's wine and sensual collar undoing in only the way Outlander can make hot.

In the episode, "A. Malcolm," Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their bonds—emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business deals jeopardize the couple's desire for a simple life together. The episode is extended, clocking in at a whopping 74 minutes. It airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. on Starz.